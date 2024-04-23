Diomande still hopeful of achieving memorable debut season

Mohamed Diomande remains hopeful Rangers are still in for a memorable season after Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final win kept their treble dream alive.

Having already won the League Cup, the Ibrox side will return to Hampden next month to face Celtic and are also aiming to chase down their rivals in the league.

"It could be [a fantastic season]," Diomande said in the aftermath of Rangers' 2-0 win against Hearts on Sunday.

"We have six games to go and I’m happy we are in the final. We haven't found our levels in the last couple of weeks, but we needed to push [on Sunday] to reach them.

"We had been on a good run but the past couple of games were not been good. It’s good to be winning again and having the confidence. We will go one game at a time.

"I’m going to do everything I can to help my team. I know they are also pushing, my team-mates and the coaching staff."