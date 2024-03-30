How did Tennessee basketball reach Elite 8? It made good on a Rick Barnes promise

DETROIT — Gregg Polinsky dropped into a defensive stance by the Tennessee basketball bench.

The Vols assistant coach crouched and held his arm horizontally in front of him, displaying the perfect arm bar to defend in the post.

J.P. Estrella mimicked precisely what Polinsky demonstrated, driving his right arm into Creighton’s 7-foot-1 center Ryan Kalkbrenner. He took blow after blow as Kalkbrenner backed into him and Polinsky cheered him along.

“When the bright lights come on, we are all ready,” Estrella said.

Rick Barnes promised this game was coming. Tennessee was going to need everyone at some point this season, he has repeatedly declared. It happened Friday. The Vols needed to dig deep into their bench — and the bench responded.

No. 2 seed Tennessee (27-8) is on to the Elite Eight for the second time in program history after topping No. 3 Creighton 82-75 to earn a matchup with No. 1 Purdue on Sunday (2:20 p.m. ET, CBS).

The Tennessee freshman class got into the March Madness mix

Cam Carr thought his 3-pointer might sail long because of nerves. Then it left his hands and it felt perfect — and it was.

Three of Tennessee’s four freshmen played big first-half minutes, starting with Estrella. Carr and Freddie Dilione V stepped in when Jahmai Mashack and Jordan Gainey got in foul trouble. They kept Tennessee in the game for a crucial final 5:06 before halftime.

“Those guys got in and they didn’t flinch,” Vols assistant coach Rod Clark said. “They didn’t run away from the moment . . . They showed an insane amount of toughness to step in and get us to the Elite Eight.”

Dilione delivered a key assist in transition for a 3-pointer from Dalton Knecht, who had a team-high 24 points. Carr entered and hit a corner 3-pointer, then snared a defensive rebound in his two minutes.

The way the trio played Friday was the product of a lot of conversations through the season. Estrella, who played two minutes, said the group has built into each other before and after practices all season with tips and feedback. They give each other little coaching points. They wanted to stay ready for any moment.

Barnes sent Clark to make sure Carr was locked in during shootaround Friday. He told two of the freshmen to buckle down on film study because they were going to play at some point.

“Coach has always told us to stay ready,” said Dilione, who played three minutes. “Staying ready and being prepared to do what we had to do.”

Jahmai Mashack, Tobe Awaka were at their best vs Creighton

Jahmai Mashack hadn’t started since the Vols were in Maui in November. He started Friday because senior guard Santiago Vescovi was out with the flu. He turned in a team-best eight rebounds and played sterling defense.

“What he brings, not many in the country could do,” said Josiah-Jordan James, who had 17 points.

Mashack and Tobe Awaka were in the middle of the 18-0 run out of halftime that hammered Creighton (25-10), sending Tennessee toward the win. Both chipped in key rebounds. Mashack had two blocks, the second preceding an offensive rebound and putback.

Awaka nailed a 3-point play to snap a three-minute scoring drought, turning the Vols' four-point lead into a seven-point lead. He had five points and five rebounds.

“It is a testament to the work ethic this program breeds,” Awaka said. “It is not just the older guys or the guys that have been here. Everyone is meeting the standard.”

Gainey had seven points, including a second-half 3-pointer. Zakai Zeigler had 18 points and six assists in 40 minutes. The upperclassmen formed the backbone. But there was a little bit of support from everyone.

James referred to Carr as a “killer” who has no idea how good he can be. He will find out in the future. What mattered Friday was that Carr was ready — everyone was ready.

“We wouldn’t have been able to get the job done without everyone in this locker room,” James said.

