J.P. Estrella showed he belonged for Tennessee basketball vs. Florida. What's next?

J.P. Estrella permitted himself a fleeting moment to geek out Tuesday.

“Man, this is super sick,” the Tennessee basketball freshman thought.

Estrella walked onto the court for the first time in an SEC game after watching for the entirety of the first three. The forward briefly soaked it in then snapped into the game, which led to — to borrow Estrella's words — a super sick display.

“I thought he looked like he truly belonged out there,” Vols coach Rick Barnes said.

Barnes felt so sure of it he said it twice. Estrella concurred: It is the most he felt like he belonged and it showed in his nine minutes as No. 7 Tennessee (12-4, 3-1 SEC) smashed Florida 85-66 at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.

How JP Estrella showed he belonged for Tennessee basketball vs Florida

Estrella hadn’t played since he earned 12 minutes on Jan. 2 against Norfolk State. The Maine native surprised Barnes then with his ability to play longer stretches and hone in mentally. Estrella had recognized the details are the most important part of succeeding in basketball.

He did it again in his first SEC action. Barnes highlighted Estrella working on how he guarded ball screens. He liked how Estrella positioned his body and got into a good defensive stance.

"I feel like this game I really started to connect offensively and defensively,” said Estrella, who had seven points. "I tried to dunk on some guys, made some free throws. Just tried to show a little bit of my offensive package and what I can do."

Against Florida (11-6, 1-3), Estrella entered with 4:21 before halftime as veteran forwards Jonas Aidoo and Tobe Awaka had two fouls each. He blocked a shot at the rim, teaming with Josiah-Jordan James for feisty post defense. He drew a foul and made two free throws. He performed well enough that Barnes turned to Estrella again less than four minutes into the second half, pairing him with Awaka for a couple minutes then having the freshman as the only big for the next stretch.

Estrella made another free throw. He snared an offensive rebound for a putback. He scored again on a dunk in the final minute.

It was all a result of preparation, Barnes said. Estrella made sure he was ready by practicing well despite not playing in the past three games.

“I thought his confidence looked good,” Barnes said. "I think that happens when you are doing what you are supposed to do.”

What’s next for JP Estrella as Tennessee basketball goes deeper in SEC play

Tennessee is relying almost entirely on Aidoo and Awaka in the post and for good reason. Aidoo has developed into a force inside and has put up big numbers three of four SEC games. Awaka is an elite rebounder.

Estrella, a four-star recruit in the 2023 class in the 247Sports Composite, has solidified himself as the third big man. The 6-foot-11 Estrella is the next “big body,” Barnes said, and he can be a cog in the rotation for Tennessee.

“We have talked about what we need from him,” Barnes said. “If he will keep building, he can help us every game and he will play every game if he’ll come back, practice really well Thursday, Friday and get ready for the game Saturday.”

The Vols don’t need a lot from Estrella on a deep and experienced team. He has a good offensive skill set, which he showed Tuesday. He has improved defensively. He stated that he has worked hard on not fouling on jump shots and hooks, an area where he has struggled in the past. He’s important when either Aidoo or Awaka is in foul trouble, which has happened a handful of times this season.

But what Barnes and the Vols need is to know what they will get from Estrella when he goes go in. Consistency has been Barnes’ buzzword in January and Estrella is getting closer to it.

“He gave me an opportunity today and I really took advantage of it and I think I really did a great job,” Estrella said.

