How did the SEC fare during the 2022 bowl season?

Florida was embarrassed in a 30-3 Las Vegas Bowl loss by Oregon State on Dec. 17, but the Gators weren’t the only SEC team that finished the season with disappointment.

Four other programs in the conference came up short in the quest to win a bowl game: Missouri fell to Wake Forest by 10, Ole Miss couldn’t keep up with Texas Tech, Kentucky was shut out by Iowa and South Carolina lost to Notre Dame by a touchdown.

Of course, the conference saw its fair share of success during the month of December too. Georgia is once again competing for a national championship and is the favorite heading into the big game on Jan. 9 against TCU. The Bulldogs mounted a massive comeback against Ohio State on New Year’s Eve to stay on top of the college football world and are a win away from perhaps replacing Alabama as the bar for success at this level.

Alabama throttled Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl, Arkansas held out against Kansas in overtime, LSU ran it up against Purdue, Mississippi State handled Illinois and Tennessee got a big win over Clemson in the orangest of Orange Bowls.

Here’s a look at how every SEC team fared during the 2022 bowl season, in order of when each game happened.

Las Vegas Bowl (Dec. 17): Oregon State 30, Florida 3

Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

Gasparilla Bowl (Dec. 23): Wake Forest 27, Missouri 17

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Liberty Bowl (Dec. 28): Arkansas 55, Kansas 53 (3OT)

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Bowl (Dec. 28): Texas Tech 42, Ole Miss 25

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Gator Bowl (Dec. 30): Notre Dame 45, South Carolina 38

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

Orange Bowl (Dec. 30): Tennessee 31, Clemson 14

Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK

Sugar Bowl (Dec. 31): Alabama 45, Kansas State 20

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Music City Bowl (Dec. 31): Iowa 21, Kentucky 0

George Walker IV/USA TODAY NETWORK/USA TODAY NETWORK

Peach Bowl (CFP Semifinal) (Dec. 31): Georgia 42, Ohio State 41

Joshua L. Jones/USA TODAY NETWORK

Story continues

ReliaQuest Bowl (Jan. 2): Mississippi State 19, Illinois 10

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Citrus Bowl (Jan. 2): LSU 63, Purdue 7

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

College Football Playoff Final (Jan. 9): Georgia vs. TCU

Joshua L. Jones/USA TODAY NETWORK

Read more

[lawrence-related id=98837,98834,98827,98828,98825]

[listicle id=98813]

[listicle id=98794]

[listicle id=98687]

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire