What did Puka Nacua get his mom for Mother’s Day? Watch the ‘wholesome moment’

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, right, talks with his mother, Penina Nacua, after the Rams defeated the San Francisco 49ers in a game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. | Jed Jacobsohn

Puka Nacua has been the toast of the town around many NFL circles in recent months, after the former BYU wide receiver set the league rookie record for receptions and receiving yards during his first season with the Los Angeles Rams.

That’s not the only big delivery Nacua has delivered recently, though.

On Tuesday, the social media profile Rams Tapes shared a video of what Nacua gave his mother, Penina Nacua, as a Mother’s Day gift — a new vehicle complete with a giant red bow.

Such a wholesome moment.. 🥺 Puka Nacua buys “Mama Nacua” a car.. these are the moments we all live for.. 🥹💙 pic.twitter.com/Xytxo8gcCB — Rams Tapes 🥶 (@RamsTapes) May 14, 2024

Puka Nacua explained that the last new car his mother had received was from his father, Lionel, who died from diabetes complications in 2012.

“I’m so excited they had a bow,” Nacua said in the video. “My dad bought my mom a car when we were little. It was parked in our neighbor’s driveway with the big red bow and I remember my mom coming, like, ‘Man, did you guys see the new car?’ Then the next time my mom came outside, my dad reversed it and it was parked in our driveway, and that was the show of her new car.”

The clip is part of a video series produced by the Rams organization titled “Behind the Grind.” Nacua gifting his mother the car was included during the first episode for the 2024 season.

“When I was younger, my mom had to be the strength for us when my father passed away,” Nacua said. “There was never a moment where we couldn’t rely on my mom being there for us.”

On numerous occasions, Nacua has shared how important his family is to him.

When he broke the NFL rookie single-season receptions and receiving yards records during a Week 18 game against the San Francisco 49ers, his mother was on hand for the moment.

“That was super sweet. I saw my mom at the beginning of the game and we were able to have a moment so it was cool for her to be here just in this environment,” Nacua said, as the Deseret News previously reported.

“I think the last time we were here my older brother Kai was on the team, for the 49ers not the Rams. But so it was kind of just a moment that hit me earlier in the game. That was a full-circle moment of just experiencing it all. And I’m glad my family was able to be here to experience it with me.”

Following the game, Nacua also shared that he felt the presence of his father and his grandmother, who passed away in 2021 from ovarian cancer, after accomplishing the records.

“Him and my grandma, I know were up there. I hope they get to watch every game but they were out there enjoying this one with me because there was a peace and calmness throughout the game that I was able to feel that was different from other ones and I know they were out there with me, so it was sweet,” Nacua said.