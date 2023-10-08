Tracker: Will Puka Nacua break even more NFL records this year?

Puka Nacua, the fifth-round draft pick out of BYU, has gotten off to a record-breaking start to his NFL career — and more records could be coming his way over the rest of his rookie season.

The Utah native set the NFL rookie single-game receptions record with 15 in a Week 2 matchup, and his 25 receptions through two weeks also set the league record for catches by a rookie through his first two career games.

His 39 receptions for 501 yards through four weeks of the 2023 season are also both records for an NFL player through his first four career games.

Each week throughout the remainder of the season, the Deseret News will track Nacua’s statistics in three different categories — receptions, receiving yards and touchdown receptions, i.e. the triple crown of receiving — to determine whether he is on pace to break NFL rookie single-season records in those categories.

Will Puka Nacua break the NFL record for single-season pass receptions by a rookie?

Nacua’s receptions through 5 games : 46 receptions.

Nacua’s current single-season pace: 156 receptions.

Who holds the NFL record for single-season pass receptions by a rookie?

Here’s the top three:

104 receptions — Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins, 2021. 101 — Anquan Boldin, Arizona Cardinals, 2003. 92 — Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints, 2016.

Will Puka Nacua break the NFL record for single-season receiving yards by a rookie?

Nacua’s receiving yards through 5 games : 572 receiving yards.

Nacua’s current single-season pace: 1,945 receiving yards.

Who holds the NFL record for single-season receiving yards by a rookie?

Here’s the top three:

1,473 receiving yards — Bill Groman, Houston Oilers, 1960. 1,455 — Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals, 2021. 1,400 — Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings, 2020.

Will Puka Nacua break the NFL record for single-season receiving touchdowns by a rookie?

Nacua’s receiving touchdowns through 5 games : 2 touchdown.

Nacua’s current single-season pace: 7 touchdowns.

Who holds the NFL record for single-season receiving touchdowns by a rookie?

Here’s the top three: