Did Michigan cheat vs. Alabama in Rose Bowl? Jalen Milroe: 'It don't matter, they won'

Alabama football quarterback Jalen Milroe on Tuesday was asked a pointed question in regard to the Crimson Tide's overtime Rose Bowl loss to eventual national champion Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Milroe, appearing as a guest on the "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast with former NFL players Taylor Lewan and Will Compton, was asked whether he believed the Wolverines — who were embroiled in controversy for much of the 2023 college football season — cheated.

REQUIRED READING: What Brian Kelly thinks of Nick Saban retirement and how it affects LSU football | Exclusive

"Do you think Michigan cheated?" Lewan, a Michigan alum, asked the Crimson Tide's second-year starter.

Milroe responded: "It don't matter, they won. They won, they got it."

Compton then said: "They had your calls, huh?"

To which Milroe responded again: "They won. It don't matter, they won. I'll give it to them."

Lewan and Compton, of course, were referencing Michigan's sign-stealing scandal from last season, in which former team analyst Connor Stalions was at the center of an NCAA investigation into off-field scouting and sign stealing. Stalions resigned in November as the allegations came to light.

Lewan and Compton were likely just pointing fun at the Michigan sign-stealing situation that stole headlines during the college football season, rather than starting new rumors about the 2024 Rose Bowl Game. However, some have speculated the Wolverines might have known Alabama's final play.

Milroe was stuffed on the final play of Alabama's 27-20 loss to Michigan, where he received a low snap from Seth McLaughlin and attempted to run the ball up the middle on fourth-and-goal from Michigan's 4-yard line. He completed 16 of 23 passes for 116 yards in the game, rushing 21 times for 63 yards in what turned into former coach Nick Saban's final game before retiring.

Former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, who now coaches the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers, served a three-game suspension from the Big Ten at the end of last season due to the sign-stealing situation, although the NCAA's investigation suggested he wasn't aware of Stalions' scheming.

Some have inquired whether the Wolverines' championship should count due to the situation, though NCAA president Charlie Baker said after the season that Michigan won the championship "fair and square."

REQUIRED READING: After Nick Saban hypes crowd, Jalen Milroe delights in Kalen DeBoer's 1st A-Day | Toppmeyer

Jalen Milroe on Michigan cheating allegations: 'They won'

Here's the full clip of Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe on the "Bussin' With The Boys' podcast:

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe was asked if Michigan cheated last season🤣



(via @BussinWTB) https://t.co/XSdJ7UBilc pic.twitter.com/Bw8qH8w3fA — On3 (@On3sports) April 30, 2024

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Did Michigan cheat vs. Alabama in Rose Bowl? Jalen Milroe: 'It don't matter, they won'