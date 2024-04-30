What did Diana Taurasi say about Caitlin Clark and was it really controversial?

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark supporters are upset with the Phoenix Mercury's Diana Taurasi over comments Taurasi made during the Women's NCAA Tournament Final Four earlier this month.

But what did Taurasi say that upset so many Clark fans?

“Look, SVP, reality is coming,” Taurasi told SportsCenter’s Scott Van Pelt about Clark on April 6. “There’s levels to this thing. And that’s just life. We all went through it. You see it on the NBA side, and you’re going to see it on this side. You look superhuman playing against 18-year-olds, but you’re going to (be playing against) some grown women that have been playing professional basketball for a long time.”

Taurasi continued: "Not saying (Clark’s skills) are not gonna translate, because when you’re great at what you do, you’re just gonna get better. But there is gonna be a transition period where you’re gonna have to give yourself some grace as a rookie.”

Wanna see Caitlin Clark play? Phoenix Mercury release tickets for Indiana Fever game

And I HATE how the media ran with this quote and made it look like Diana Taurasi was hating on Caitlin Clark. Here's the real clip. How is this controversial? https://t.co/21JxAW44Cd pic.twitter.com/QhBw0dJp3P — Dman (@DmanUnt2014) April 7, 2024

Were Diana Taurasi's comments about Caitlin Clark really that controversial?

Diana Taurasi doubles down on Caitlin Clark comments

Was what Taurasi said of Clark really that bad?

Isn't it expected that the former Iowa superstar have at least a little bit of growing pains playing in the elevated competition of the WNBA?

Taurasi recently addressed her previous comments about Clark, saying that she was not taking anything away from the Fever's No. 1 WNBA Draft pick and that Clark fans were being "sensitive."

“The new fans are really sensitive these days and you can’t say anything," Taurasi said at media availability for the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday. "It’s kind of like when you go from kindergarten to first grade there’s a learning adjustment, when you go from high school to college there’s a learning adjustment. I don’t think I said anything that wasn’t factually correct. Like anything, greatness is going to translate and she’s proven that in every level and I don’t see that being any different in the WNBA.”

Related: Mercury star Diana Taurasi responds to criticism over Caitlin Clark comments

“It always feels good when there’s a Husky in the building.”



Diana Taurasi on past and present Mercury teammates from her alma mater UConn.



“The new fans are really sensitive these days.”



Taurasi to @jeffmetcalfe on people mad at her view on Caitlin Clark adjusting to #WNBA pic.twitter.com/mUd7uvEGXt — DANA (@iam_DanaScott) April 28, 2024

Taurasi and the Mercury are scheduled to host Clark and the Fever on June 30 at Footprint Center in Phoenix.

Jenna Ortiz contributed to this story.

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: What did Mercury's Diana Taurasi say about Fever's Caitlin Clark?