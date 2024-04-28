Mercury star Diana Taurasi responds to criticism over Caitlin Clark comments

It’s no secret that Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark is one of the biggest names to follow coming into the 2024 WNBA season.

And many WNBA players have shared their thoughts on Clark’s growing impact on women’s basketball, but some opinions have ruffled feathers.

Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi found out quickly how big Clark’s fanbase was when she commented on Clark’s entry into the league, while leading ESPN's alternate broadcast of the Women's NCAA Tournament Final Four with former WNBA star Sue Bird in early April.

“Look, SVP, reality is coming,” Taurasi told SportsCenter’s Scott Van Pelt about Clark on April 6. “There’s levels to this thing. And that’s just life. We all went through it. You see it on the NBA side, and you’re going to see it on this side. You look superhuman playing against 18-year-olds, but you’re going to (be playing against) some grown women that have been playing professional basketball for a long time.”

"Not saying (Clark’s skills) are not gonna translate, because when you’re great at what you do, you’re just gonna get better,” Taurasi added. “But there is gonna be a transition period where you’re gonna have to give yourself some grace as a rookie.”

The comments didn't sit well with fans on social media. Taurasi reiterated her point on Sunday during a preseason availability that she's not taking away from Clark's talent.

“The new fans are really sensitive these days and you can’t say anything," Taurasi said. "It’s kind of like when you go from kindergarten to first grade there’s a learning adjustment, when you go from high school to college there’s a learning adjustment. I don’t think I said anything that wasn’t factually correct. Like anything, greatness is going to translate and she’s proven that in every level and I don’t see that being any different in the WNBA.”

Clark has been a big selling point for WNBA teams as interest continues to rise. The Mercury haven't shied from that strategy.

Taurasi, who was also the top pick in her draft class, had her upcoming game against Clark at Footprint Center on June 30 marketed as "The GOAT" (greatest of all time) vs. The Rook. As expected, the demand for the game remains high and the upper bowl has been opened less than three weeks after the tickets were released. The cheapest single ticket now goes for $44.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Diana Taurasi responds to criticism over Caitlin Clark comments