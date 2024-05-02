Did the Boston Celtics prove their toughness vs. the Miami Heat?

The Boston Celtics have rightly been known for some time as a finesse team, using skill and athleticism to beat their opponents instead of brute force, physicality, and toughness. But the Celtics have found themselves especially vulnerable to ball clubs with the latter archetype, necessitating a bit of iron sharpening iron on their part.

And it seems to be paying off, with Boston able to repel the Miami Heat‘s tough, physical style of play to win their 2024 NBA Eastern Conference first round series vs. the Heat in a 118-84 Game 5 win this past Wednesday (May 1) night. But have they really proven they can play tough when called on to play that way?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast, Bobby Manning, and Josue Pavon, linked up with Celtics Blog’s Noa Dalzell to talk it over. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire