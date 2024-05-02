The Boston Celtics got their revenge against the Miami Heat

The Boston Celtics got their revenge against the Miami Heat for beating them in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals on this past Wednesday (May 1). The Celtics eliminated the Heat from title contention in Game 5 of their 2024 NBA Eastern Conference first round series, beating Miami 118-84 in a convincing victory.

Now, Boston has some time to rest, heal up, and prepare for whichever of the Orlando Magic or the Cleveland Cavaliers emerge from their first round series. Hopefully, that matchup goes a full seven games, but do the Celtics have anything to worry about given Kristaps Porzingis’ calf injury?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, took a closer look postgame. Check it out above!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire