Did the Boston Celtics handle the chippiness of the Miami Heat well?

Did the Boston Celtics handle the chippiness of the Miami Heat well? They certainly saw plenty in their Game 1 win over their Eastern Conference rivals to kick off the 2024 NBA Playoff.? All throughout the contest, the Celtics were in control of the game — and the Heat were trying to junk the tilt up with physical play that bordered on dirty for many.

The Celtics kept their composure and ended the tilt with a comfortable victory to give them a 1-0 series lead, but in the contest’s final moments, Caleb Martin undercutting Jayson Tatum on a meaningless play could have ended badly for Boston.

CLNS Media reporters Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon welcome Celtics Blog’s Noa Dalzell to discuss the Boston Celtics 114-94 win over the Miami Heat in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire