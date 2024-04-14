Diamond roundup: Buckley sweeps LLSM; Craig tosses 2nd no-hitter of season

Apr. 13—BUCKLEY — Kayla Milarch went off for seven hits as Buckley softball swept Lake Leelanau St. Mary.

Milarch struck out 12 and surrendered only two hits in the opening-game 14-3 victory Saturday, adding four hits, including a triple, and four RBI.

Maddie Chilson pitched in a double, two runs and three RBI, while Lucy Moyer scored three runs.

The Bears won the nightcap 14-9 as Chilson struck out 14 and Milarch added three more hits, including a double and a triple along with three RBI. Chilson scored three runs, and Addisen Harrand came around to score twice.

Buckley (6-0) travels Tuesday to Benzie Central to open Northwest Conference play. Lake Leelanau St. Mary (4-2) hosts Bear Lake on Monday.

SOFTBALL

TC Central 10 10

Cheboygan 0 9

Game 1: TC Central — Camryn Craig WP 5 IP, 12 K, 0 H (2nd no-hitter of season), 1 BB; Evie Nowicki 1-3, 2 RBI, 2 R; Ava King 3-3, R, 2B; Taryn Beamish 1-1, 2B, RBI; Craig 2-3, R; Audrey Williams 1-3, 2B, RBI, R; Anika Peterson 1-3, RBI, R; Anna Tbazka 1-3, RBI, 2 R.

Game 2: TC Central — Craig WP, 3 IP in relief, 0 H, 6 K, 1 BB; Hannah Fellows 3-4, 2 RBI, 3 R, 2 2B; Grace Cary 1-3, 2B, 2 R, HBP; Craig 3-4, 2B, 2 R; Williams H, RBI, R; Peterson 2-4, 3 RBI, 2B, R.

UP NEXT: The Trojans (4-0) host Rockford next Saturday.

E. Kentwood 8 12

TC West 4 2

UP NEXT: The Titans (4-2) visit Cheboygan, Monday.

Frankfort 15 7

Lake City 5 10

Game 1: Frankfort — Sage Myers WP, 5 IP, 3 K, 1 BB, 2 ER; Myers 3 H, 2 HR; Darby O'Grady 3 H, HR.

Game 2: Frankfort — O'Grady 2 H; Brylee Wilson H.

UP NEXT: The Panthers (1-3) host Suttons Bay, Monday.

TC St. Francis 2 8

Kingsley 5 0

Game 1: Kingsley — Grace Lewis WP, 6 IP, 11 K, 4 H; Alyssa Hamilton 2-2, 3 RBI; Jaden Sinkes 1-2, RBI, R, SB; Lewis 2-3, 2 R, SB; AdeLynn Town 2-3, RBI; TC St. Francis — Sophie Hardy 3-3, RBI; Leah Simetz 5 IP, 6 K.

Game 2: TC St. Francis — Kensley Thorpe 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 K; Claudia Harris 3-3, 2 RBI, R; Hunter St. Peter 2-3, 2 R; Hardy 1-2, 3 R; Zoey Jetter 1-3, 2 RBI, R; RBI by Thorpe, Stella Houdek, Halle Kadlec; Kingsley — Lewis 4.2 IP in relief, 5 H, 4 K; Annie Strang 1-2; Lewis 1-3, 2 SB.

UP NEXT: The Gladiators (4-2) travel Tuesday to Lake Leelanau St. Mary; the Stags (6-3) host Onekama, Tuesday.

BASEBALL

TC West 4 0

Okemos 3 2

Game 1: TC West — Jack Griffiths WP, 5.2 IP, 3 H, 12 K; Owen Hendrix 1-3; Quinten Gillespie 1-2, RBI, 3 SB; Caden Stoops RBI.

Game 2: TC West — Stoops 6 IP, 10 K, 1 ER; Gillespie 1-3; Stoops 1-2; Griffiths 1-3; Brayden Popa 1-3.

UP NEXT: The Titans (4-2) travel Tuesday at Midland Dow.

TC St. Francis 5 16

Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 7 7

Game 1: TCSF — Braxton Lesinski 1-2, R, RBI; Eli Biggar 1-3, RBI, R; Charlie Olivier 1-3, R.

Game 2: TCSF — Matthew Kane 3-4, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 4 R; Sam Wildfong 5-5, 2B, 3B, 3 RBI, 4 R; Tyler Endres 3-5, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R.

UP NEXT: The Gladiators (3-1) travel Wednesday to Traverse City Central.

Glen Lake 2-1 at Sacred Heart Invite

Glen Lake 1, Norway 1: GL — Cooper Bufalini WP, 6 IP, 0 ER, 3 H, 9 K, 1 BB; Benji Allen, Aiden Gokey 1 H each.

Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 10, Glen Lake 0: GL — Allen, Cooper Bufalini 1 H each.

Glen Lake 5, Marion 5: GL — Isaac Hlavka WP, 4.2 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 5 K, 2 BB; Gokey 1.2 IP, 0 ER, 3 K; Allen 2 H; Gokey 2 H, 2B.

UP NEXT: The Lakers (2-1-2) host Traverse City Christian, Tuesday.

Lake Leelanau SM 11 17

Buckley 1 3

Game 1: Lake Leelanau St. Mary — Gannon Mitchell WP, 5 IP; James Bunek 1-3, 2 RBI; Pieter-Jan Hamilton 3 SB; Buckley — Theron McEachren RBI; Aaron Frasier H.

Game 2: Lake Leelanau St. Mary — Eli Kelenske WP, 5 IP, 10 K; Edwin Ryder 2-3; Buckley — Coy Breithaupt 2-2, 2 R; Landon Kulawiak 2-2, 2B, R, 2 SB; Carter Williams 2B, 2 RBI.

UP NEXT: The Eagles (4-2) host Bear Lake, Monday; the Bears (2-4) travel Tuesday to Benzie Central to open Northwest Conference play.

