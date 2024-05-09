Devoto to leave Exeter at end of season

Ollie Devoto helped Exeter reach the quarter-finals of this season's Champions Cup [Rex Features]

Exeter centre Ollie Devoto will leave the Premiership club at the end of the season.

The 30-year-old has scored 21 tries in 127 appearances during an eight-year career that saw him help the Chiefs win two Premiership titles and the 2020 European Champions Cup.

Devoto - capped twice by England - missed much of the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons with a hip injury, but has featured 13 times this season.

The former Bath player also won the Junior World Cup with England's Under 20 side in 2013.

"I’ve had some unbelievable memories that I’ll remember forever," Devoto told the club website.

“We’ve been really successful and played so many finals. I’m so lucky to have played with some of the best players in the world, on the biggest stages and to have won trophies. It was all a dream come true."

Devoto is the latest experienced player to announce he is leaving Sandy Park this summer, following the likes of Jonny Gray and Alec Hepburn.

“We worked really hard to get him and it was a fantastic move for us as a club, and I’d like to think Ollie thinks it was a great move for him too," said director of rugby Rob Baxter.

"He’s been a huge part of a very successful team that won a lot of Premiership games and obviously went on to grow into a team that could win titles.

“He really has been a fantastic player for us. Like a number of our guys, time moves on for them but in the time he’s been here, he’s had a fantastic career with us, and we wish him all the best for the future.”