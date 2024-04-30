Devontez Walker talks about facing Nate Wiggins in college

The Baltimore Ravens finished the 2024 NFL Draft with nine total selections. Two of the Ravens’ draft picks are already familiar with each other after having faced off in college. When speaking with the media, fourth-round North Carolina wide receiver Devontez Walker was asked about his matchup with first-round Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins.

“[Nate Wiggins] was a very good player,” Walker said. “Honestly, he’s probably the best player I’ve ever went against. He was very fluid in his technique, very fast – he was one of the few guys that was hip-for-hip with me. I’m glad to be able to compete against him every day. Going against him, it was a fun game. He’s a great player, and I’m looking forward to going against him every day in practice.”

Walker and Wiggins will now have the chance to put on a show against one another in offseason practices. Both will start the season behind other players on the depth chart but will certainly see playing time at some point during their rookie season.

