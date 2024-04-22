Devine named permanent Glentoran manager

Interim boss Declan Devine has been named the permanent manager of Irish Premiership side Glentoran.

Devine was handed the role in March after the Glens parted ways with Warren Feeney.

Glentoran are fifth in the Irish Premiership table and are winless in their last five games in all competitions

Devine said his "team is broken" after Saturday's defeat by Cliftonville, which he also called "embarrassing".

A former Glentoran player, Devine had two spells in charge of Derry City and before moving into the Oval hotseat he was with Bohemians in the League of Ireland.

