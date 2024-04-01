Devin McCourty reveals how he wants Patriots to approach 2024 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots used their first-, second- and third-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft on defensive players. Former Patriots safety and three-time Super Bowl champion Devin McCourty hopes the franchise takes the opposite approach to the 2024 NFL Draft later this month.

McCourty took part in a season ticket holder event at Gillette Stadium last week and shared his thoughts on the Patriots' glaring need for more high-end talent on the offensive side of the ball.

"As much as I love defense, I would love to see first round/offense, second round/offense, third round/offense," McCourty told the crowd, as transcribed by ESPN's Mike Reiss. "Just keep it rolling and go get offensive guys! That's where it's needed the most."

McCourty is spot on here.

The Patriots already have a defense that could be a top 10 unit in 2024. That side of the ball also has some impressive young players capable of being true difference-makers, such as cornerback Christian Gonzalez and defensive tackle Christian Barmore.

Those types of players don't exist at the skill positions on the Patriots' offensive depth chart.

Quarterback is the most obvious need for New England. The addition of Jacoby Brissett in free agency was a good move, but this team needs a true franchise quarterback to lead the offense long term. Luckily for the Patriots, an elite QB prospect -- likely UNC's Drake Maye or LSU's Jayden Daniels -- will be available to them at No. 3 overall in the first round.

Offensive tackle and wide receiver are two other positions the Patriots need to upgrade in a significant way before next season. The 2024 draft class is pretty deep at both positions.

Our Patriots insider Phil Perry did a seven-round mock draft last month and his projections included New England taking an offensive player with its first three picks. In fact, seven of the eight picks in Perry's mock were offensive players -- one quarterback, two wide receivers, one tight end and three offensive linemen.

First round (No. 3 overall): Drake Maye, QB, UNC

Second round (No. 34 overall): Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona

Third round (No. 68 overall): Devontez Walker, WR, UNC

Fourth round (No. 103 overall): Malik Washington, WR, Virginia

Fifth round (No. 137 overall): Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State

Sixth round (No. 180 overall): Kamal Hadden, CB, Tennessee

Sixth round (No. 193 overall): Tanor Bortolini, OL, Wisconsin

Seventh round (No. 231 overall): Brandon Coleman, OL, TCU

The last time the Patriots drafted offensive players in the first, second and third rounds of the same draft was 2006. They selected Minnesota running back Laurence Maroney in Round 1, Florida wideout Chad Jackson in Round 2 and Texas tight end David Thomas in Round 3. The Patriots' first defensive pick didn't come until the sixth round that year.

The only other drafts this century in which the Patriots used each of their first three picks on offensive players were 2002 and 2000.

The Patriots would be wise to add the 2024 draft to that list, especially with three picks in the top 68.