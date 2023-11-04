Devils Injury Tracker: Jack Hughes won't return vs. Blues due to upper-body injury

Here is the latest news and possible return dates for Devils players...

Nov. 3, 10:00 p.m.

Jack Hughes has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday’s game against the St. Louis Blues due to an upper-body injury.

Hughes crashed hard into the end boards awkwardly after driving to the net at full speed a little over midway through the first period. He remained down on the ice briefly before making his way to the bench.

The young center was visibly shaken up and met with trainers but he was able to make one more shift. After just 59 seconds, though, he returned to the bench and went right down the New Jersey tunnel.

The Devils officially ruled Hughes out at the beginning of the final frame.

Hughes was one of the top players in hockey over the first month of the season, taking home the NHL’s First Star. He’s recorded a league-leading 15 assists and 20 points through nine games.

