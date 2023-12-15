Detroit Tigers to install new videoboard at Comerica Park before 2024 season

The Detroit Tigers will install a new 15,688-square-foot videoboard at Comerica Park before the 2024 season.

The videoboard project — manufactured by Daktronics — officially started Thursday, with construction in left field scheduled to begin within the next few days. The new videoboard will be on display for the first time April 5 when the Tigers host the Oakland Athletics for their home opener, following six road games to start the season.

The Tigers are upgrading the sound system and televisions throughout Comerica Park, as well.

"Investing in a world-class entertainment experience at Comerica Park for Tigers fans is a top priority for our organization and we are excited to make these enhancements heading into next season," Ryan Gustafson, Ilitch Sports + Entertainment EVP/COO, said Friday in a statement. "Fans will see and hear a noticeable difference on Opening Day with a new videoboard more than double the size of the existing one, and significant advancements to the audio and television systems throughout the ballpark."

A rendering from the Detroit Tigers of the new 15,688-square-foot videoboard at Comerica Park.

The new videoboard at Comerica Park, which tacks on an additional 9,500 square feet, will be the second-largest videoboard in MLB, only behind the New York Mets' Citi Field. The previous scoreboard, installed before the 2012 season, had the 18th-largest videoboard.

The structure of the videoboard — and the area where in-game information is displayed — will stay the same, but the existing LEDs will be replaced by new LEDs, and all of the advertisements will be replaced by LEDs.

The overall resolution of the videoboard will be upgraded, too. The upper and lower portions of the new videoboard will have 14.3 million pixels, compared to 2.4 million pixels on the existing videoboard. The pixels on the new board will be 33% closer together than the pixels on the old board.

A rendering from the Detroit Tigers of the new 15,688-square-foot videoboard at Comerica Park.

Comerica Park will receive new speakers adjacent to the new videoboard. The new televisions throughout the concourse will feature better signal quality and additional channels.

The TVs will have access to the live feed of games played by the Tigers' minor league affiliate teams.

