Detroit Tigers flatten Philadelphia Phillies, 14-8: Game thread replay from spring training

When: 1:05 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Florida.

TV: tigers.com.

Radio: WXYT-AM (1270).

First-pitch weather forecast: Sunny, 73 degrees.

Probable starting pitchers: Tigers — RHP Matt Manning (0-0, 0.00 ERA); Phillies — RHP Zach Eflin (4-7, 4.17 ERA in 2021).

Tigers lineup:

1. Akil Baddoo LF

2. Robbie Grossman RF

3. Javier Baez SS

4. Jeimer Candelario 3B

5. Miguel Cabrera DH

6. Jonathan Schoop 2B

7. Riley Greene CF

8. Spencer Torkelson 1B

9. Tucker Barnhart C

Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper warms up before the start of the exhibition game against the Tigers on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Clearwater, Florida.

Game notes: The Phillies, who wasted another year of superstar Bryce Harper's 13-year contract with an 82-80 finish in 2021, went all-in in free agency this month. Not only did they take advantage of the expansion of the designated hitter to the National League and sign Kyle Schwarber, who is, uhhhh, defensively challenged, they then brought in former Tiger Nick Castellanos to man the outfield (we guess) and perhaps get some ABs at DH, too. Castellanos earned his five-year, $100 million deal with a 2021 season that saw him hit .309 with 34 homers and 38 doubles.

