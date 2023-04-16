Detroit Tigers game score vs. San Francisco Giants: Live updates in rain delay

Detroit Tigers (5-9) vs. San Francisco Giants (5-9)

When: Scheduled for 1:10 p.m. Sunday (delayed due to rain; will not begin before 3 p.m.).

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; Tigers radio affiliates).

Starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Matthew Boyd (0-1, 4.00 ERA) vs. Giants RHP Logan Webb (0-3, 4.76).

Tigers lineup:

1. Akil Baddoo (LF)

2. Riley Greene (CF)

3. Javier Báez (SS)

4. Nick Maton (3B)

5. Kerry Carpenter (RF)

6. Tyler Nevin (1B)

7. Miguel Cabrera (DH)

8. Zach McKinstry (2B)

9. Eric Haase (C)

Game notes: Baseball’s newest $90 million arm — Webb signed a five-year extension on Friday that kicks in next year — gets a rematch of a game from last year that he’d probably like to have back. (Of course, any revenge by Webb would be mostly against the laundry, not the players; just three Tigers in the lineup that day — Riley Greene, Kerry Carpenter and Akil Baddoo — are still on the roster.) Webb didn’t give up a hit over the first four innings of his Aug. 24 start in Detroit, then, with one out in the fifth, gave up a single, a double and a walk to load the bases. Still, he was almost out of the inning, getting Greene to strike out and Victor Reyes to ground it to short. But shortstop Brandon Crawford booted it, and the Tigers wound up scoring six runs — all unearned — in the inning.

San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb sits in the dugout after being pulled against the Detroit Tigers in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

When Webb is on, it’s his sinker doing the work; last season, he threw it 32.9% of the time with a run value of minus-nine, and his 2021 numbers were even more extreme: 37.8% and minus-14. That’s bad news for the Tigers, who have, well, struggled with the sinker this season. Entering Saturday, they were hitting just .209 against the 413 sinkers they’ve seen this season. That’s better than just four teams: The Red Sox, at .208; the Yankees, at .207; the Dodgers, at .200; and, of course, the Athletics, at .152. (For comparison’s sake, the Tigers are hitting .232 off four-seam fastballs — not good, either, but far better than their work on sinkers.)

After they wrap up the series, the Tigers jump right into a series against the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park, with lefty Eduardo Rodriguez in line to start Monday night. The Giants, meanwhile, head south to Miami, where they’ll face the Marlins, also on Monday night.

