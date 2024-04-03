Detroit Red Wings face immediate playoff push without Michael Rasmussen (upper body)

The Detroit Red Wings face an immediate playoff push without Michael Rasmussen.

He will be unavailable for their game Friday against the New York Rangers, coach Derek Lalonde said Wednesday, adding that it is unlikely Rasmussen will be available as soon as Sunday, when the Wings host the Buffalo Sabres.

Rasmussen left in the third period of Monday's 4-2 victory at the Tampa Bay Lightning. The 6-foot-6 forward has 13 goals and 20 assists in 75 games. He has played mostly on the wing, but can also play center and take faceoffs, and he's a regular on the penalty kill.

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy makes a save from Detroit Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen during the second period at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on April 1, 2024.

In his absence, Joe Veleno is slated to play in Rasmussen's spot on the line with Andrew Copp and Christian Fischer, and Daniel Sprong is to re-enter the lineup on a line with Austin Czarnik and Robby Fabbri.

The Wings (37-30-8) have seven games left.

