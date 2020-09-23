Detroit Lions Wednesday Week 3 injury report: Kenny Golladay returns to practice

The Detroit Lions prepare to take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3, they got some good news on Wednesday with Pro Bowl wide receiver Kenny Golladay returning to practice for the first time in the 2020 regular season.

The Lions deep ball has suffered during Golladay’s absence, allowing teams to roll coverage to Marvin Jones Jr., and forcing Matthew Stafford to lean on rookie Quintez Cephus and his running backs. Getting Golladay back would help open up the Lions passing attack.

Here’s a look at the Lions’ injury report, with the updated changes in injury status listed in bold.

Injured reserve/PUP list

No Practice

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Designation Desmond Trufant Hamstring No Practice

Trufant continuing to miss time isn’t ideal with Coleman on injured reserve, but the Lions are comfortable with Amani Oruwariye and rookie Jeff Okudah holding down the fort for now. Trufant’s injury was reportedly not longterm — and he avoided a three week IR stint — so he is expected to return this week or next.

Limited Practice

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Designation Kenny Golladay Hamstring Limited Practice Hal Vaitai Foot Limited Practice Nick Williams Shoulder Limited Practice Hunter Bryant Hamstring Limited Practice

Golladay is on the path to return and his return today, even in limited form, is an encouraging sign for the Lions offense.

Vaitai made a run at returning for last weekend’s game, before being declared inactive just before kickoff. While Tyrell Crosby has filled in respectfully in his absence, getting Vaitai back in the fold would be a boost for the Lions offensive line.

Williams’ absence was felt in last week’s game and if he is able to play this weekend, the defensive line would be able to get back to its regular rotation.

No injury designation

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Designation Full Practice

