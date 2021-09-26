Detroit Lions game vs. Baltimore Ravens: Time, TV channel info and more
Detroit Lions (0-2) vs. Baltimore Ravens (1-1)
When: 1 p.m., Sunday.
Where: Ford Field.
TV: CBS.
Radio: WJR-AM (760).
Line: Ravens by 8.
Game notes: The Lions will face Lamar Jackson for the first time, as the Ravens enter off an epic 36-35 comeback victory over Kansas City last week. They lost their opener in another crazy game in Las Vegas in overtime, 33-27. ... The Lions were somewhat competitive in both their losses, a 35-17 defeat in Green Bay on Monday, and a 41-33 defeat to San Francisco in the opener at Ford Field.
