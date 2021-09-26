Detroit Lions game vs. Baltimore Ravens: Time, TV channel info and more

When: 1 p.m., Sunday.

Where: Ford Field.

TV: CBS.

Radio: WJR-AM (760).

Line: Ravens by 8.

• Box score

[ Want more Lions news? Download our free mobile app on iPhone & Android! ]

Game notes: The Lions will face Lamar Jackson for the first time, as the Ravens enter off an epic 36-35 comeback victory over Kansas City last week. They lost their opener in another crazy game in Las Vegas in overtime, 33-27. ... The Lions were somewhat competitive in both their losses, a 35-17 defeat in Green Bay on Monday, and a 41-33 defeat to San Francisco in the opener at Ford Field.

DAVE BIRKETT: Why Jared Goff is 'confident' and putting up big numbers despite Lions' 0-2 start

JEFF SEIDEL: How Lions proved they're halfway done on their blueprint to success

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Can't see the chatter? Refresh page or try this link.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions game vs. Baltimore Ravens: Time, TV channel