Details from Caleb Williams’ Top 30 visit with Bears

We’re less than three weeks out from the 2024 NFL draft when Caleb Williams will officially be the first overall pick by the Chicago Bears.

That much has been clear since the NFL Scouting Combine, but the past few weeks have really solidified it. Whether it was Bears brass spending time with Williams before his pro day last month or most recently this week, when Chicago hosted Williams at Halas Hall for his Top 30 visit.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer shared some details from Williams’ visit with the Bears, which included Tuesday night dinner in Lake Forest, DJ Moore making his first offseason appearance at Halas Hall and “very positive” feedback about Williams.

Still, there are some interesting tidbits from his 30 visit with the team the other night. One is that he went with a dinner group separate from some of the other draft prospects in town, and with not just the team brass, but some veteran players. Then, the next day, for the first time this offseason, top receiver DJ Moore was in the building. Therein were opportunities for the Bears to see their prospective new quarterback around the older guys he will have to lead, and for Williams himself to get to know his new teammates. For what it’s worth, the feedback I got back on how all that went was very positive.

At this point, Williams is all but officially a Chicago Bear. Breer added he’d be “floored” if Chicago doesn’t pick Williams at No. 1.

It’s been awhile since the discussion was about the Bears choosing between quarterbacks. Now, it’s all about what Chicago will do with the No. 9 pick — landing a top wide receiver, edge rusher or offensive tackle or even perhaps trading back.

