Caleb Williams met with Bears front office and current players in Chicago

Caleb Williams was in town last night as part of his top 30 visit with the Chicago Bears and met with more than just the front office.

According to Marc “Silvy” Silverman of ESPN 1000’s Waddle & Silvy show, Williams was in town on Tuesday evening and had dinner with the Bears brass—including some current players.

.@WaddleandSilvy just revealed Caleb Williams was in town last night with the Bears front office and had dinner with some current players. — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) April 3, 2024

During the NFL owners meetings last week, the Bears indicated Williams would be coming in sometime this week for his official visit. The twist, however, is that he was meeting with and getting to know current players during this dinner. “They had him not sit with the Bears executives, who were there, by the way,” Silvy said. “But he sat and ate with current players on the current Bears roster.” It is not known which current players were in attendance.

Caleb Willams met with the Bears in Chicago last night, and he even dined with current Bears players, according to @WaddleandSilvy on @ESPN1000. (h/t: @BrendanSugrue) https://t.co/HKIKB1Mp04 — Matt Clapp (@DaBearNecess) April 3, 2024

Prospects dining with front office members during the pre-draft cycle is nothing new and is normally part of the process for teams to get to know them, but hearing that Williams was with current Bears players is notable. It’s yet another indication that Williams will be the quarterback chosen by the Bears at No. 1 overall when the draft takes place in a few weeks, barring a major upset.

Williams isn’t the only high-profile prospect coming to town this week, however. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze will be visiting Halas Hall on Thursday for his top 30 interview. Odunze is one of the top receivers in the draft and is a popular target for the Bears to select with their second first-round selection at No. 9 overall.

