Despite rash of early-season injuries, Texas Rangers remain on similar pace to championship season

It’s been an up-and-down first six weeks of the season for the defending world champion Texas Rangers.

The Rangers occupied first place much of the first month of the season. After Thursday’s 6-0 win over Washington, they own a 17-15 record and trail Seattle by a half-game in the American League West Division.

Their record is similar to their 2023 mark at this stage of the season. when they were 19-13 after 32 games.

Slowed by Injuries

Pitcher Dane Dunning said injuries have contributed to the uneven start for the offense, but said he expects the team will find its groove.

“Corey [Seager’s] technically still in spring training. He missed all spring training because of his sports hernia he’s still getting his rhythm and timing back. So like once he clicks, [we’re] gonna go. We’re missing Josh Jung,” said Dunning, “We just got Nate back and he’s doing great at the plate right now, but like, even with Nate, it’s still kind of spring training for him.”

Seager is hitting .227 with two home runs and eight RBIs since his return from injury, yet has played in all but three games this season. Jung has only played four games this season, is on the 60-day injured list, and is four to six weeks away from playing.

Lowe has only played 10 games since returning from a right oblique strain suffered during training camp but has hit the ball well with a .314 batting average with one home run and two RBIs.

However, the first baseman said he’s still finding his rhythm behind the plate and knows the offense can perform better than it has.

“I’m a little behind but, you know, that’s part of the curve,” said Lowe, “It’s a good thing that we could play .500 ball with a target on our back with an offense that really isn’t doing what we wanted to do yet because we’re missing some pieces here and there.”

Uneven offensive start

After fielding one of the best offenses in the MLB last year the Rangers have stalled at times ranking 11th in average (.248), 15th in runs scored (135) and 11th in hits (259).

However, manager Bruce Bochy isn’t worried about the slow start.

“It’s not uncommon early in the season, see guys get off to a bit of a slow start-up,” said Bochy, “It takes a while to get into that flow, that rhythm.”

Despite the team’s uneven offensive start players like Marcus Semien, Jonah Heim and Josh Smith have all had great starts to the season.

Semien remains one of the best second basemen in the majors, batting .256 with five home runs and 21 RBIs while ranking among the top five for second basemen in walks, RBIs, runs, hits and home runs.

“Obviously this whole thing starts off with our cap, with Marcus, and he’s like, been phenomenal at the plate,” said Dunning, “He’s the definition of steady Eddie, he’s gonna give you 110% at all times.”

Heim has followed up his first all-star selection with another strong season batting .250 with three home runs and 19 RBIs. Heim has the 4th most RBIs and the 10th most hits by a catcher.

Smith has been one of the biggest surprises for the Rangers sporting a .318 batting average with two home runs and 14 RBIs this season filling in for the injured Josh Jung. Dunning called Smith perhaps the steadiest hitter for the Rangers this season and Bochy sang his praises.

“He’s really played great baseball hadn’t he and gosh, you’re talking about softening the blow of losing your third baseman, Josh Jung, you look at what he’s done and that’s what has to happen.”

Dunning echoed Bochy’s sentiments talking about how it shows the mettle of the team.

“When someone does get hurt, we have people that are coming in and filling that void and mentally [it] can take a toll, you know, where it’s just like, oh, like we lost this person, we lost this person. But in this locker room, it’s never been like that,” said Dunning.

Injury updates

The Rangers are still missing several big-name arms. Pitchers Jacob deGrom, Tyler Mahle, Cody Bradford and Brock Burke are all still sidelined with injuries. Degrom, Mahle and Burke are all on the 60-day injured list with Bradford on the 15-day Injured list.

Thursday’s starter, Nathan Eovaldi, left the game against the Nationals in the sixth inning with an apparent leg injury. He allowed just two hits in 5.1 innings with no walks and eight strikeouts. He lowered his ERA to 2.61 and improved his record to 2-2.

Max Scherzer who is also on the 15-day injured list is making progress to returning and has already had rehab starts with Double-A Frisco. His second rehab start was pushed back due to thumb soreness.

“We’re still on pace to kind of do exactly what we did last year,” said Dunning, “But it’s just like we’re winning games, but once this offense clicks we’re gonna tear it up for a bit.”

The Rangers finished their four-game series with Washington Nationals with their third win in their last four games. They start a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals at 6:40 p.m. on Friday at Kauffman Stadium.