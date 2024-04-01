Derrick White earns huge contract bonus with first quarter 3-pointer against the Hornets

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White triggered a $500 thousand contract bonus Monday night against the Charlotte Hornets when he sank his first 3-pointer of the game, a clean look from the corner. It was his 185th made 3 for the season, the threshold for said bonus.

The Celtics inherited White’s contract when they traded for the Colorado native at the 2022 NBA trade deadline. Prior to joining Boston, his career-high was 84 made 3s in a single season. This year, White is make 2.7 3s per game on 6.8 attempts. At the time of this writing he’s shooting 40.1% from deep, too.

White could rack up a few more contract bonuses before the season ends. He is eligible for a pay boost if he hits 70 played games, something he is likely to do. Likewise, if White is named to an NBA All-Defense team, he will be in line for another bonus.

