Denzel Ward picks up fumble for gift Browns touchdown

If the goal was for the Houston Texans to not let Deshaun Watson beat them on Sunday, it was working.

The problem was the other parts of the football game against the Cleveland Browns that were crushing the Texans’ hopes for a second win.

They allowed Donovan Peoples-Jones to return a punt 76 yards for a score.

In the third quarter, Kyle Allen coughed up the football while trying to create some room deep in Houston territory.

Denzel Ward was in the right spot and picked the football up. He quickly returned it 4 yards to the end zone and Cleveland was up 14-5.

