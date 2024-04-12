Denver Pioneers advance to championship in OT win over Boston University

DENVER (KDVR) — The University of Denver Pioneers have punched their ticket to the Frozen Four championship game.

On Thursday, the Pioneers men’s hockey team advanced to the title game after defeating Boston University 2-1 in overtime.

DU will play in their 13th national championship on Saturday. All time, Denver is 9-3 in title contests after winning most recently in 2022.

“Really proud of our guys’ effort, resilience,” head coach David Carle said after the game. “We’re staring 10 in the mirror on Saturday. I’m really excited for that opportunity. And you know, can’t wait for that moment.”

Denver players celebrate

In overtime, forward Tristian Broz broke the scoreless tie at the 8:51 mark, taking the puck straight up the middle of the ice with a left-handed shot.

“It was a two-on-one and I had a step on the defender,” Broz said. “We practiced that drill yesterday. No look and shoot five-hole. I just blacked out and it happened to go in.”

Denver will play the winner of Michigan and Boston College on Saturday at 4 p.m. MT in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

