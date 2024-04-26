Denver Broncos receive strong draft grade for selection of Bo Nix

The wait to see where Bo Nix would be selected in the 2024 NFL draft is over, with the Denver Broncos using the 12th overall pick to draft him on Thursday night,

The opinion on where Nix would be selected was split leading up to the draft, with some analysts expecting him to go early and others expecting him to fall into the second round. Nix has been compared to Drew Brees throughout the draft process, who Broncos’ head coach Sean Payton coached in New Orleans.

Throughout the NFL draft, USA TODAY’s Draft Wire is grading each draft pick. Denver selection received a B+ grade. Below, is what Draft Wire writer Natalie Miller had to say about the pick:

“With a lightning-quick arm, elite accuracy, and tons of experience, Nix should be an immediate upgrade for a Denver team that has been looking for its quarterback for a decade now.”

Miller projects Nix to be the immediate starter for the Broncos, even after Denver’s trade for former No. 2 overall draft pick Zach Wilson on Wednesday.

Whether Nix starts as a rookie or sits for a year, the combination of him and Payton should make for a dangerous offense in Denver.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire