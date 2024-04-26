Oregon QB Bo Nix selected by Denver Broncos with No. 12 overall pick

The streak of Oregon Ducks being selected in the first round of the NFL draft has officially continued, with quarterback Bo Nix being drafted by the Denver Broncos with the No. 12 overall pick on Thursday night.

Nix is the fifth Duck in the last five years to be taken in the first round, following in the footsteps of Justin Herber (2020), Penei Sewell (2021), Kayvon Thibodeaux (2022), and Christian Gonzalez (2023).

After a long and storied college career that was spent between the Auburn Tigers and Oregon Ducks, Nix will now land in Denver where he will play under Sean Payton, throwing to receivers like Courtland Patrick, and Tim Patrick.

In 2023, Nix had a career year, throwing for 4,508 yards, 45 touchdowns, and three interceptions, finishing as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. He led the Ducks to a 12-2 record, and a win over the Liberty Flames in the Fiesta Bowl.

Not only did Nix break the NCAA record for single-season completion percentage in 2023, completing 77.4% of his passes, but he also broke the record for most starts by any quarterback in college history, with 61 when all was said and done.

In Denver, Nix will have a chance to compete for the starting job with former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson, who Denver recently traded for with the New York Jets. .

