Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace, Erik Jones out after late Talladega pileup

Several Toyota drivers stacked up on Lap 157 of Sunday’s GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway as Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones, Bubba Wallace and John Hunter Nemechek crashed in Turn 3.

Shortly after seven of the automaker’s cars pitted by themselves in the Final Stage to make a hard push to the end while the rest of the field was in a virtual must-save situation on fuel, the No. 43 Legacy Motor Club hot rod of Jones got wobbly entering Turn 3 to cause a checkup. Jones was then turned by contact from Wallace, sparking the four-car wreck.

Jones, Wallace, Hamlin all exited the race and were checked and released from the Infield Care Center following the wreck. Nemechek remained in the race multiple laps down.

Fords have dominated the race so far Sunday with Team Penske’s Austin Cindric and Joey Logano scoring the first two stage wins.

This story will be updated.