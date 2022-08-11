What DeMeco Ryans hopes 49ers rookies show him in Packers preseason game

What Ryans hopes to see from 49ers rookies against Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans expects Friday’s first preseason game against the Green Bay Packers to be the same physical, competitive matchup it usually is.

And he hopes to see his young defenders rise to the challenge in their first taste of NFL action, even though the wins and losses don’t count yet.

“A win for me in preseason games is to really see guys who are young guys, to see those guys when the lights come on, just to see them go out and perform,” Ryans told reporters after practice on Wednesday. “No coaches on the field with them, nobody is holding their hand. They have to go out and compete and do what they’ve done to get them here.”

After safety Leon O’Neal Jr. was waived by the 49ers on Wednesday, there are now a handful of rookie defenders left that are eager to prove themselves on Friday night -- four draft picks and five undrafted free agents. That’s not counting sixth-round pick Kalia Davis, a defensive lineman who was placed on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list to start the season.

Ryans emphasized the need for players like Drake Jackson, Samuel Womack III, Tariq Castro-Fields, and others to bring what the 49ers saw in them in college out on the professional stage.

“Somewhere along the line, they’ve went out in games and played well -- in high school, college, and now I’m happy for guys to get to showcase it on the NFL level,” Ryans said. “A win for me is just to see our guys go out and compete at a high level, play great technique and make plays.”

After 12 days of practice against their own team, the second-year DC is ready to see how the rookies stack up against new competition in the Packers. It’s the perfect time to evaluate the young players’ skill sets, he said. And with both Jason Verrett and Charvarius Ward unable to play Friday, Ryans noted Womack and Castro-Fields could have an opportunity to further prove their worth at cornerback.

“Everybody is kind of at that point in camp where you’re kind of tired of going against the same guy, same offense, same scheme,” Ryans said. “So it’s a really great opportunity for those guys to go out and see if they can truly own the fundamentals and techniques that we’ve been coaching these guys, pressing and stressing these guys over their technique and fundamentals.

“Now, can they go and take it against another receiver, another style of offense? Can they go out and perform and do the things that they’ve been coached to do? I’m excited to see those guys just take hold of that and go compete at a high level on Friday.”

Ryans reflected on his own first preseason game, which came as a rookie linebacker with the Houston Texans in 2006 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Like his own players likely will be on Friday night, he went onto the field wide-eyed but excited.

“I went out, probably didn’t know the defense, didn’t know what I was doing, but I just knew to fly around and make plays,” Ryans said. “I ended up with like 10 tackles in the first half and [former NFL] Coach [Gary] Kubiak and [linebackers coach] Johnny Holland were like, ‘We can get him out of there, that’s our starting linebacker.’”

His advice for the 49ers defenders as they head onto the field for the first time against the Packers? Enjoy it, and the rest will follow.

“One thing, same with me when I played, it’s about having fun out there,” Ryans said. “You may not know everything that’s going on, but are you playing with intensity? Are you playing with effort? Are you playing with physicality? If you do those three things, you’re going to be around the ball. You’re going to make some plays.”

Where exactly the group of 49ers rookies land on the final 53-man roster or the practice squad remains to be seen.

But their first chance to truly prove themselves will come Friday night.

