DeMar DeRozan: Bulls-Hawks Play-In Game chance to ‘salvage’ season

The Chicago Bulls postseason road is set. And it starts in the Play-In Tournament. They are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and will be taking on the tenth-seeded Atlanta Hawks in the first of two games they would need to win in order to make it to the playoffs. It’s going to be hard, but they are ready.

After a season full of ups and downs, the Bulls don’t just want to roll over. They could have rolled over when they started the season 5-14. Instead, they bounced back. They could have rolled over when Zach LaVine was ruled out for the year. But guys stepped up. They don’t want this season to go to waste.

DeMar DeRozan said that the Ply-In game is a chance for the Bulls to “salvage” their season. (H/t Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times)

“I mean it just gives us an opportunity to salvage so much we went through and not let the season go in vain,” DeRozan said. “Everything we went through (this season), now we got opportunity, you know, make some of the season like giving ourselves a chance. We got the opportunity to put our money on the table.”

If the Bulls get past the Hawks, they’ll take on the loser of the seven-eight game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire