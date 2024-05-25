Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Marlon Vera added to UFC Fight Night in Abu Dhabi

Another huge bantamweight bout will go down at UFC Fight Night in Abu Dhabi this summer.

With Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov set to headline the Aug. 3 card at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, another pivotal 135-pound contest is on tap with Deiveson Figueiredo set to clash with Marlon Vera.

MMA Junkie verified the Figueiredo (23-3-1 MMA, 12-3-1 UFC) vs. Vera (21-9-1 MMA, 15-8 UFC) booking with two people who have knowledge of the situation following an initial report from Ag. Fight. The people requested anonymity because the UFC has yet to make an official announcement.

Figueiredo, a former multi-time UFC flyweight champion, will look to stay unbeaten since moving up to bantamweight in 2023. He’s already 2-0 in the division with victories over Rob Font and Cody Garbrandt, which has earned him the No. 14 spot in the latest USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie rankings.

The Brazilian will attempt to elevate himself further when he meets No. 10-ranked Vera, who will attempt to rebound from a lopsided title-fight loss to Sean O’Malley at UFC 299 in March. “Chito” was dominated over the course of five rounds in his first championship opportunity, but stated on social media that the “2.0” version of himself is coming to make things right.

The latest lineup for UFC Fight Night in Abu Dhabi now includes:

Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Marlon Vera

