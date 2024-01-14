FAU transfer LB Jaylen Wester follows brother LaJohntay to Colorado

Late Saturday evening, Florida Atlantic transfer linebacker Jaylen Wester announced he’d follow his older brother LaJohntay, another former FAU star, to Colorado.

The younger Wester racked up some strong numbers in his first two collegiate seasons. As a freshman in 2022, Wester totaled 60 tackles, one sack and an interception. The 6-foot, 205-pound linebacker followed that up with 56 total tackles, one sack and a forced fumble this past season.

Colorado’s linebacker room needed some attention once DJ Lundy returned to Florida State and while Wester’s commitment helps, I wouldn’t be surprised if head coach Deion Sanders adds another transfer LB.

The Buffaloes now have three sets of brothers on their roster: Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, Kentucky transfers Destin and Keaten Wade, and the Westers. According to BuffsBeat, this is the first time in modern Football Bowl Subdivision history that a team has had three sets of siblings.

