Deion Sanders searching for Colorado's identity after loss to USC: 'I don't know who we are'

BOULDER, Colo. – Deion Sanders told the world last week that his Colorado Buffaloes never would be bad as they were in their last game against Oregon.

One game later, it looked like he was wrong. The Buffs stumbled early again and fell behind by 27 points in the first half.

But then came the magic: Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, his son, kept fighting. A new star was born in the second half. But it was not enough.

The Colorado football team fell short against No. 6 Southern California, 48-41.

“I’m really proud,” Sanders said after his team outscored USC in the second half, 27-14.

In the end, he said it came down to one thing:

“What’s our identity?” Sanders said. “I don’t know who we are. I don’t know what we gonna do. From practice to practice, I do, but we’ve got to translate into the games. So we searching for our true identity.”

The loss drops Colorado to 3-2 after starting the season 3-0 and then suffering a blowout loss last week at Oregon, 42-6.

For a while, this week seemed like a replay of last week, when the Buffs faced another high-scoring heavyweight and fell behind 35-0 at halftime. This time, they fell behind 34-7 late in the second quarter before there were signs of life for Colorado in front of a home crowd of 54,032 at Folsom Field.

As it turned out, USC quarterback Caleb Williams proved to be too much for Colorado. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner threw four touchdown passes in the first half and finished with six on 30-of-40 passing for 403 yards.

“That kid is a flat-out baller,” Sanders said.

So is Sanders’ son, Shedeur, the quarterback who nearly rallied the Buffs all the way back before a late onside kick attempt for Colorado failed in the final two minutes, which let USC run out the clock. The last Colorado touchdown came with 1:43 remaining, when Shedeur Sanders found receiver Jimmy Horn in the middle of the field for a 16-yard score.

“We just can’t get bored with the easy things,” Shedeur Sanders said. “We just had to lock in and understand, look, this is not gonna be a recap of last week.”

It was not, in large part because a new star surfaced for Colorado – freshman receiver Omarion Miller. He finished with seven catches for a freshman school record 196 yards and one touchdown, a 9-yard reception on fourth-and-5. That helped cut USC’s lead to 48-34 with 11:55 remaining.

Before Saturday, he had never caught a pass in college.

Afterward, even Deion Sanders expressed surprise at Miller’s performance. Shedeur Sanders also had to remind reporters how to pronounce his name, with a long “O.” He’s got up to three more seasons to play after this one.

“If you can’t see what’s coming with CU football, you’ve lost your mind,” Deion Sanders said. “You just a flat-out hater. If you can’t see what’s gonna on, what’s gonna transpire over the next several months, something’s wrong with you.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Deion Sanders after loss to USC: Colorado lacks a 'true identity'