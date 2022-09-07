Deion Sanders on Jackson State football leaving the Southern Heritage Classic

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders has one thing on his mind heading into the Southern Heritage Classic on Saturday: Dominate.

"We're going there for one reason and that's to dominate," Sanders said. "That's the only reason we're going. We're not going for nothing else. We aren't going for the Classic. I'm not even going for my dear friend that I love, coach Eddie George."

This could be the last matchup against Tennessee State in the Classic, after a 28-year rivalry that began in September 1990. Jackson State terminated their agreement in February. The contract was not set to expire until 2024.

Sanders said he didn't know if this would be the final Southern Heritage Classic to involve the Tigers.

"I don't know that," Sanders said. "I don't call that shot. I make recommendations but I don't call that shot. Business wise, I just want us to profit. I want us to benefit as well as Tennessee State. Coach George, I think he feels the same way. We have some of the same sentiments towards these classics."

Giving up a home game for a classic is an issue when Jackson State could host another matchup, according to Sanders.

"I just hate giving up a home game when we could play that at home," Sanders said. "We get at least 45,000 (fans) on a bad day. I would rather have that game at home."

The Tigers cruised to a 38-16 victory in the Classic last season, behind 362 passing yards and three touchdowns from quarterback Shedeur Sanders. It was also a coming out party for James Houston and Aubrey Miller defensively. The duo combined for 20 tackle, 7.5 for loss and 6.5 sacks.

Jackson States faces Grambling State at 1 p.m. Sept. 17 for their home opener. Sanders made it how important the program is to the city and why Jackson's water crisis must be fixed beforehand.

"We better get this water right before our first game here," Deion said. "We need to do that.

"We want to give (our fans) what they want. They want to see us get down. They want to see us play. They want to know it's going to be all right. It seems like when we're playing, when we're rolling and doing what we are blessed and capable to do, it just instills hope in everyone. It brings everyone together."

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Deion Sanders on Jackson State football, Southern Heritage Classic