Deion Sanders' football sons jet to Paris to walk runway as fashion models

Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders laid down the law in his first team meeting of the new year this week, telling his players that they better not disrespect women, spit on the turf, smoke, vape or be late for team meetings.

“We don’t play tardiness,” he told his team, as documented by Reach The People Media, one of his favored YouTube channels.

But two of his star players didn’t show up for that meeting at all – and for good reason.

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and safety Shilo Sanders – Sanders’ sons – had jetted to Paris instead to walk down the runway Tuesday as fashion models in the Louis Vuitton Men's Fall/Winter 2024 Show.

As music played and the crowd watched, Shedeur trotted through the show Tuesday wearing a bright orange vest, green cap and brown and orange camouflage pants. Shilo also walked through the show wearing an orange and brown camouflage jacket and brown pants.

Why were Shedeur and Shilo Sanders in Paris?

Their trip to Paris had the blessing of their father-coach and was arranged by his business manager, Constance Schwartz-Morini, who also manages endorsement deals for Shedeur and Shilo at SMAC Entertainment in Los Angeles. Before the show, the brothers met in Paris with singer Pharrell Williams, who oversees the show as the men’s creative director for Louis Vuitton.

“We want to be multidimensional,” Shilo Sanders told him, as documented on video by Sanders’ other brother Deion Jr. “We don’t want to be just football.”

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts as he talks to son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) after a penalty against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half at Mountain America Stadium in Oct 2023.

“You already are,” Williams told him. “It’s just that society makes you think that you are not. And you aspire to be other things, but you guys do so many things already.”

Williams then gave some advice.

“If I were If I were you, I would change that language: `I am multi-dimensional,’” Williams told them. “You know what I’m saying? Let them know you’re already there.”

Shedeur Sanders confirmed to Williams that this experience was a dream of his and invited Williams to a game in Boulder. He also spent some time shopping and taking a ribbing from his brother Shilo for his fashion choices there, which included a large black and white puffy jacket, black Gucci pants, Cartier bracelets, his signature iced-out watch and a rectangular box bag that Shilo said resembled a purse.

“You don’t understand how to dress,” Shedeur told Shilo, as captured on Deion Jr.’s Well Off Media.

They brought Louis luggage, too

Their father famously told his team in his first team meeting as Colorado’s coach in December 2022 that he was bringing his own Louis Vuitton luggage to Boulder, a metaphor for how he planned to upgrade the talent on the team.

This week, Shilo and Shedeur brought their actual Louis Vuitton luggage to Paris as Louis Vuitton fashion models.

Even if it meant missing a team meeting, Shedeur Sanders is healing from a back injury and said he’d never been to Paris before. Spring-semester classes at Colorado also didn’t start until Tuesday, giving him time to fly across the Atlantic Ocean before that.

“I’m really excited,” Shedeur told Williams.

Shedeur recently reaffirmed on the social media site X that he is not leaving school early for the NFL draft and is returning to Colorado in 2024. “We got the pieces we need do it big this year,” he wrote.

Colorado opens the season Aug. 31 against North Dakota State after finishing 4-8 in the Sanders’ first season in Boulder in 2023.

