Colorado's Shedeur Sanders was nation's most-sacked QB. He has broken back to show for it.

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders ended the season as the most-sacked quarterback in major college football, and now he has a broken back to show for it, according to a video posted by his brother Deion Sanders. Jr.

Shedeur Sanders missed his only game of the season with the injury Saturday, when the Buffaloes lost their season finale at Utah, 23-17. He had been knocked out of his previous game in the second quarter at Washington State after suffering arm and an ankle injuries. But the back injury wasn’t revealed until Deion Jr. posted it late Sunday on Well Off Media, his YouTube channel. "He has a fracture in his back," the video said in text as Deion Jr. spoke to Shedeur before the Utah game.

“It’s crazy because I feel good, bro,” Shedeur told Deion Jr. in the video. “But when I start running for real, it’s like the idea is like, ‘Ah, I feel good,’ but realistically … you can’t. I can’t even throw right now.”

His father and coach, Deion Sanders, didn’t get into detail about his injury after the game, saying only that he’s “been hurting for a while.”

Arizona linebacker Dominic Lolesio sacks Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders during a game earlier this month.

How Shedeur Sanders did this season

Shedeur was sacked 52 times in 2023 as his team finished 4-8 in his first season at Colorado with his father, Deion, as head coach. Grant Wilson of Old Dominion was the second-most sacked quarterback in major college football with 51.

Despite the lack of protection from his offensive line, Shedeur Sanders still set a school record for passing yardage in a season with 3,230. He ranked ninth nationally in completion percentage with 69.3%.

In his absence at Utah, Colorado was forced to start a true freshman at quarterback for the eighth time in school history. Deion Sanders said after the game it was his first time coaching a game without his son at quarterback, a stretch that includes his time coaching him in high school and at Jackson State.

“It wasn’t easy,” Deion Sanders said Saturday.

Shedeur's injuries - and his team's six-game losing streak to end the season - also effectively put an end to the "watch flex" move that Shedeur popularized earlier in the season, when the Buffs were 4-2.

Shedeur Sanders has one season of college eligibility remaining and has been expected to finish at Colorado as a senior in 2024.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Shedeur Sanders broke his back in tough first season at Colorado