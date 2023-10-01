Deion Sanders’ best quotes following Colorado’s near-comeback win over USC

Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders met with the media on Saturday after his Buffs came close to pulling off an upset of the No.8 USC Trojans.

The Buffs still have work to do, but they’ve shown themselves to be a much-improved football team that should be competing for a bowl game this season. After falling behind big early, mainly due to self-inflicted wounds, CU stormed back in the second half to scare the Trojans but fell just short of completing the comeback in a 48-41 loss. Coach Prime had much to say about his team’s resiliency, especially in the second half.

Here are my favorite quotes from Coach Prime’s postgame presser on Saturday:

On the play of quarterback Shedeur Sanders

“His (Shedeur Sanders) nickname in my phone, as most of you that follow us know, is “Grown.” He’s very mature for his age. He’s very confident. He don’t flinch. He never gets flustered. He’s the most-sacked quarterback in college football and you couldn’t tell with how he carries himself.”

On Anthony Hankerson and CU's other running backs

“He (Hankerson) ran the ball hard, he ran good. He’s been consistant every game. We try to let everyone touch it to see how they are going. We had maybe four of five tailbacks that touched the ball today. That’s a good thing because all of them want to play and they deserve to play. But Hankerson stood out, he hit it.”

On accountability and practice expectations

“You gotta understand, you can only hold people accountable when you’re doing your job. You can’t go around here holding other people accountable if you’re not doing your job. So when these young men start doing their job and living up to the expecations we have for them, there are only a few guys on this team that you consistantly know what you’re going to get week in and week out.”

On if the second half performance met his expectations for what Colorado can be

“No, the team I imagined having would play four solid quarters and be really physical and really tough and definitive and just make our mark, leave an impression on not only the opposing team, but the coaching staff as well as our fan base. That’s what we want to do. We are yet to have an identity.”

On his program's trajectory

“We understand what’s coming. If you can’t see what’s coming with CU football, you’ve lost your mind. You’re just a flat out hater if you can’t see what’s going on and what’s going to transpire over the next several months. Somthing’s wrong with you.”

On the love Colorado has been receiving

"I am so happy and thankful to be the head coach of this wonderful university," Coach Prime on the love Colorado's has been receiving this season 🙌 pic.twitter.com/CKr1RMMaIE — Nikki Edwards (@nikkiedwardsss) September 30, 2023

On Omarion Miller

"He was forced into action and he showed up and showed out" -Coach Prime on Omarion Miller — Jimmie Searfoss (@JimmieSearfoss) September 30, 2023

On his message to the team

“I just addressed the team and told them I love each and every one of them, coaches included.” – Coach Prime — Ralphie Report (@RalphieReport) September 30, 2023

