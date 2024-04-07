Defense dominates during Jackson State football Blue and White spring game

For Jackson State football coach T.C. Taylor, the atmosphere was different in the spring game Saturday than in his first one in 2023.

The music was blaring, and the fans were enthusiastic as they watched quarterback JaCobian Morgan pass for for two touchdowns and 293 yards to lead the White team to a 23-9 win against the Blue teamin the annual Blue and White scrimmage at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

It was such an exciting event, the Sonic Boom of the South divided into two bands and sat on separate sidelines battling back and forth during the game.

Here are three takeaways from the game.

Jackson State football's defense dominates spring game

Jackson State’s first- and second-team defenses got after their opposing quarterbacks. The Blue defense sacked Morgan three times and forced him to run six times. It clogged the running lanes and forced the White team go three and out numerous times.

Though Blue team quarterback Zy McDonald was sacked four times and forced to run several others, he looked better in this game than he did a year ago. McDonald looked comfortable taking snaps and made some nice, quick throws.

Offensive line must get more physical

The offensive line is going to look impressive in warmups. If it can just translate that size into in-game nastiness, it can play the kind of power football that Taylor wants to play.

“I am still trying to get this team to understand physicality in the trenches,” Taylor said. “That’s the part I did not see out there today. The D-line did bring it. Up front on the offensive line, they are big, but we need to be more physical and run the football. I don’t think we did our best job of that.”

Taylor sees strength in Jackson State football's growing numbers

Taylor said the difference between this spring game and last year is, he has his system in place. And he does not have to replace 40 players, though there are likely some more on the way.

He said the team had some official recruiting visits during the game and would like to announce some signings soon. Help also could be coming during the two-weak spring transfer portal, which opens April 16.

This was the last official practice of the season. The team had 14 hard practices and used that time to get better.

JACKSON STATE SPRING FOOTBALL GAME Jackson State football spring game set for April 6

“We are still building a football team,” Taylor said. “Spring is all about developing what you have on campus. The nice part for us is that we have 95 guys on campus to see who can help us in the fall.”

Jackson State will open its 2024 schedule on the road against UL Monroe at 7 p.m. on Aug. 29. The Tigers' home opener is Sept. 7 against Lane and the SWAC opener is Sept. 28 at Texas Southern.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson State football spring game ruled by dominating defenses