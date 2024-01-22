Jackson State football coach T.C. Taylor going all in with JaCobian Morgan as quarterback

Jackson State football coach T. C. Taylor has seen enough that after four games with JaCobian Morgan as the starting quarterback, he decided the Tigers will go forward with the Syracuse transfer as their starter.

Taylor did not go after any other big-name quarterbacks in the transfer portal even though they included a proven Southwestern Athletic Conference quarterback, Andrew Body, a record-setter at Texas Southern who recently signed with Alabama State.

What Taylor is saying in essence is Morgan will be the team’s ride or die this season under center.

Jackson State could have made an offer to strengthen the quarterback room with the addition of Body or another quarterback in the transfer portal. At TSU, Body passed for 4,103 yards with 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions and had a passer efficiency rating of 132.54. He rushed with 1,287 yards and nine touchdowns.

Morgan, during his first four starts, was selected SWAC offensive player of the week and SWAC newcomer of the week. He played his best game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, going 26-of-36 for 373 yards passing with five touchdowns. On the season, Morgan was 83-of-123 for 842 yards with 10 touchdowns and one interception. He rushed for 150 yards on 56 attempts with six TDs.

The only other quarterback on the Jackson State roster heading into spring practice is Zy McDonald, a junior who played in five games in 2023 after transferring from Louisiana and was 18-of-25 for 220 yards with three touchdowns.

His best passing game was against Florida A&M when he was 10-of-14 for 149 yards. McDonald's biggest contribution came against rival Alcorn State in the Soul Bowl when he picked up a first down on a 65-yard run.

Jason Brown, who started the first seven games in 2023, has exhausted his eligibility.

In December, Taylor signed Lewisville (Texas) High quarterback Ethan Terrell, who should be in a developmental role in 2024.

In order for JSU to have a winning season, Morgan has to stay healthy and play well.

Morgan had a knack for turning the ball over in 2024, losing four fumbles and throwing the interception in six games.

Morgan was injured late in the third quarter of the season-ending game against Alcorn State after throwing a 21-yard touchdown pass to Fabian McCray to tie the score at 21. Morgan was was replaced by Brown, who led the Tigers to a field goal and 127 yards in the final 18 minutes in the 28-24 loss.

Taylor, in the second year of his three-year contract, is staking his head coaching career on a sample size of six games, four starts, with Morgan. If Morgan is not who Taylor thinks he is and the Tigers go 3-8 instead of 8-3 (or better), Taylor may not get a third year.

