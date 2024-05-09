New deals for Montgomery and Dawson

Celtic youngsters Adam Montgomery and Joey Dawson have both signed one-year contract extensions.

Left-back Montgomery has made 20 appearances for the Glasgow side, as well as having loan spells at Aberdeen, St Johnstone and Motherwell.

The extension carries the 21-year-old's deal until summer 2027.

Dawson, 20, has played just one game for the first team, making his senior debut at McDiarmid Park in December 2021.

The forward, who has been a regular starter for the B team, has penned a new contract that runs until June next year.