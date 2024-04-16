'A day to remember'

[BBC]

Sunday 14 April 2024 is a day that will live long in the memory of every associated with Ross County Football Club.

The Staggies’ incredible 3-2 over Rangers secured the club’s first ever victory over the Ibrox side and earned a monumental three points at a crucial stage of the season.

In the previous twenty-four meetings between Ross County and Rangers, the Dingwall side had failed to win any of them and found themselves on the losing side on 20 occasions.

The question amongst Staggies fans pre-match was could it be 25th time’s the charm?

It was one of the best all-round performances I’ve seen from Ross County. The goalscorers will take a lot of the headlines, but the performance was epitomised by Jack Baldwin, who showed incredible character to recover from the early own goal to lead his side by example.

Don Cowie has already had his name carved into Ross County’s history due to the achievements in his playing career, but he’s now managed to do it in the early stages of his managerial career too as he’s become the first Ross County manager to secure a win over Rangers.

The victory could also go a long way to earning Cowie the manager's job on a permanent basis.

Ross Morren can be found on The County Corner.