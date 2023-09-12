David Bakhtiari sounds off on artificial turf and Aaron Rodgers ankle injury

Packers tackle David Bakhtiari is, like millions of others, watching Monday night's game between the Bills and the Jets. And the former teammate of Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has some things to say about Rodgers's ankle injury.

"Congrats @nfl," Bakhtiari said on social media. "How many more players have to get hurt on ARTIFICIAL TURF??! You care more about soccer players than us. You plan to remove all artificial turf for the World Cup coming up. So clearly it’s feasible. I’m sick of this..Do better!"

Bakhtiari is referring to the willingness of multiple NFL teams to remove fake grass for real grass (technically, a hybrid) at the insistence of FIFA.

Lower leg injuries can happen on artificial turf when the player's foot gets stuck on the surface. When the foot fights the forces of physics, something on the body can become injured.

For the NFL, it all comes down to expense. Amazingly, multiple owners are too cheap to spend the money necessary on the best surfaces — even when doing so protects their own investments in the players who play on it.