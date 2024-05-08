Daunting task. These five games are critical for Florida football on the 2024 schedule

Florida football starting quarterback Graham Mertz is looking forward to a 2024 schedule that is as challenging as any in college football.

Of the 12 games on the upcoming schedule for the Florida Gators, 11 are against power conference opponents. That includes non-conference tilts with in-state foes Miami (Aug. 31), UCF (Oct. 5) and at Florida State (Nov. 30).

"This is why you play at Florida," Mertz said last month on the Paul Finebaum show. "It's for these matchups. You want to play at the highest level, against the greatest competition. We know what's ahead of us. We see it every day when we walk into the locker room. And that excites us."

The home stretch of UF's 2024 schedule is daunting, as UF's final five opponents (Georgia in Jacksonville Nov. 2; at Texas Nov. 9, LSU Nov. 16, Ole Miss Nov. 23 and at FSU on Nov. 30) all finished within the top 13 of the College Football Playoff Rankings at the end of last season.

Here are five critical games for UF in the 2024 season:

August 31, Florida football vs Miami

Florida will get an immediate test against its downstate rival. Though UF and Miami don't play regularly anymore, tension between the two schools remain strong. Florida and Miami engaged in a Bourbon Street Brawl before the Sugar Bowl in 2000. In 1971, there was the infamous Florida flop, in which UF defenders allowed Miami to score a TD on purpose to get the ball back to quarterback John Reaves so he could set an NCAA career passing record.

Miami leads the all-time series, 29-27, though Florida won the last matchup, 24-20, on August 24, 2019 in Orlando. It's a big game for both head coaches in order to build momentum and confidence in leading their respective programs. Billy Napier is 11-14 entering year at Florida, while Mario Cristobal is 12-13 in two seasons at Miami.

The Hurricanes will break in a new quarterback — ballyhooed Washington State transfer Cameron Ward, who passed for 3,735 yards and 25 TDs last season while rushing for 8 more TDs. Florida will bring back starting quarterback Graham Mertz, who threw for 2,903 yards with 20 TDs to just 3 interceptions in his first season as UF's starting QB in 2023.

Sept. 14, Florida football vs Texas A&M

Florida will host the Aggies in its SEC football opener at The Swamp. Texas A&M will be led by first-year coach Mike Elko, who did wonders at Duke, winning 2022 ACC coach of the year honors. Elko is considered a strong defensive mind and hired former Florida linebackers coach Jay Bateman as his new defensive coordinator and former defensive line coach Sean Spencer as his new defensive line coach.

Strong-armed Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman missed most of the 2023 season with a foot injury and won't have standout receiver Evan Stewart to throw to anymore, as Stewart transferred to Oregon. It's another game where Florida will need to ride the momentum of the home crowd and minimize mistakes on both sides of the football.

Oct 19, Florida football vs Kentucky

The Gators will host the Wildcats at The Swamp and will look to break a three-game losing streak in the series. At least UF won't have former UK running back Ray Davis or former UK offensive coordinator Liam Coen to deal with anymore, as both have departed for the NFL. Last season, with Davis toting the rock and Coen calling counter play after counter play, the Wildcats rolled up 334 yards rushing in Kentucky's 33-14 win in Lexington. Florida needs to stop the run first this season and force Georgia transfer quarterback Brock Vandagriff to beat the Gators through the air.

Nov. 2, Florida football vs Georgia, Jacksonville

It's not a must win for the Gators, but Florida needs to show it has closed the gap somewhat with a competitive game after falling by 23 points last season and 22 points in 2022. Last year's Georgia loss sent Florida on a five-game tailspin that cost UF a bowl trip for the first time since 2017.

Keeping Mertz upright will be one of the keys of the game, as he was sacked five times and lost a fumble last season against a relentless Georgia pass rush. Former UF running back Trevor Etienne facing the Gators for the first time in a Georgia uniform will add even more spice to the matchup.

Nov. 23, Florida football vs Ole Miss

Senior Day (or night) at The Swamp will usher in the Lane Train, as Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin will bring in a squad that could be contending for a College Football Playoff berth in late November. Florida could play the role of spoiler by that point in the season and will look to slow a high-powered offense led by returning OleM iss starting quarterback Jaxson Dart. Former Florida edge rusher Princely Umanmielen also will make his return to The Swamp in an Ole Miss uniform after he shared some thoughts about how he was coached at UF last season. They weren't flattering, and Umanmielen could wind up hearing his share of boos as a result.

Florida football 2024 schedule

Aug, 31 — Miami

Sept. 7 — Samford

Sept. 14 — Texas A&M

Sept. 21 — at Mississippi State

Oct. 5 — UCF

Oct. 12 — at Tennessee

Oct. 19 — Kentucky

Nov. 2 — Georgia, Jacksonville

Nov. 9 — at Texas

Nov. 16 — LSU

Nov. 23 — Ole Miss

Nov. 30 — at Florida State

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Key games on Florida football 2024 schedule