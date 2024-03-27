Former Florida football player defends coaching staff after Princley Umanmielen rips UF coaching

Former Florida football defensive lineman Princely Umanmielen created another stir this week in discussing his time at his old school.

Umanmielen, who transferred to Ole Miss in January, compared the coaching he is receiving at his new school to the instruction he was getting with the Florida Gators. The comments weren't flattering. Umanmielen claimed during his time at Florida he wasn't being coached hard enough.

“When I dropped back into coverage at Florida, they would just tell me go here, and the coaches here (at Ole Miss) go into detail about what routes are being run," Umanmielen said during a spring football availability at his new school.

"I actually feel like I'm being developed here," Umanmielen later said.

Former Florida player Shannon Snell was quick to come to the defense of UF's coaching staff.

🧢.. I’ve seen enough practice alone where coaches were telling him to attack the run. And if a coach told me to drop into a zone as a defender, and I didn’t know what tf to do afterward, maybe my ass shouldn’t be playing football. https://t.co/dZqxxpMNC1 — Mr. Snell (@theebigbossSS) March 27, 2024

Umanmielen had 7 sacks and 17 quarterback hurries for the Gators in 2023, leaving some to think he would declare for the NFL Draft after the breakout season. He surprised some by entering the portal instead shortly after the end of UF's disappointing 5-7 season.

It's also not the first time Umanmielen has sounded off on his former school. In January, Umamielen questioned the approach of UF's strength staff, claiming they focused more on cardiovascular training than pure strength training. In the offseason, Florida re-assigned strength coach Mark Hocke and replaced him with Tyler Miles.

By the way, Umanmielen and Ole Miss will come to The Swamp on Nov. 23, on what would have been his Senior Day had he stayed with UF. It will be interesting to see what kind of reception he gets.

