Darren Ferguson: Peterborough boss relieved to 'take care of business'

Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson admitted it had been an uncomfortable evening after his side made absolutely certain of a League One play-off place.

They recovered from the shock of conceding a first-minute goal to beat Fleetwood Town 4-1.

Posh could still achieve automatic promotion if they win their remaining games and other results go their way.

"Until you are mathematically there, you just want to take care of business," Ferguson said.

"We managed to find a way to win, that's the important thing at this part of the season.

"Let's see where it takes us. I think we need a point to secure a home tie in the second leg of the play-offs, so we're almost there on that."

The win took Peterborough - the recent winners of the EFL Trophy at Wembley - to 80 points for the season, but they are three behind Bolton Wanderers and six adrift of second-placed Derby County, but with a game in hand on both.

However, Ferguson admitted he was very unhappy with his side's start to the game and they could have been two behind after only nine minutes, but for the first of two penalty saves made by goalkeeper Jed Steer.

"I didn't find it entertaining at the start, I found it quite frustrating and annoying, almost bordering on unprofessional. How you can concede a goal without touching the ball?" he told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"They should have been 2-0 up. Jed made two penalty saves but that one was massive because we knew it would be tough. They're trying to stay in the league, they're not just going to come and sit and let us do what we want to do."

Malik Mothersille eventually brought Posh level before three goals late in the game, two by substitute Jonson Clarke-Harris, sealed three points.

Ferguson said: "I never felt comfortable throughout the game, I always felt we were vulnerable in terms of conceding.

"We didn't do the basics well enough in the first half and it doesn't matter how talented you are and how good you look on the eye, if you don't do that bit, you're not winning games."

Peterborough are away to Bristol Rovers on Saturday, while local rivals Cambridge United host Derby and Bolton have a home game against Port Vale.